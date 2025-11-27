WPL 2026 Dates and Venues Announced: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara to Host Season 4 from January 9 to February 5

The Women’s Premier League 2026 will begin on January 9, league chairperson Jayesh George confirmed during the mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Matches will be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

WPL 2026 will take place from January 9 to February 5. Games to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara: WPL Committee Chairman Jayesh George said ahead of mega auction. pic.twitter.com/XDFu402fqz — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2025

The tournament has been moved forward from its usual February–March window to avoid clashing with the men’s T20 World Cup starting February 7. The first half of the league will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The final will be played in Vadodara on February 5.

The first edition in 2023 was held entirely in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated Delhi Capitals, captained by Meg Lanning, to win the title. In 2024, the league moved to Bengaluru and Delhi. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under Smriti Mandhana, won the championship. Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up for the second consecutive year.

Last season, Mumbai Indians claimed their second WPL title by defeating Delhi Capitals. It was also the first time the league took place across four cities: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.