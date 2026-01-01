WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field first against UP Warriorz

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : The Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals has won the toss and decided to field first against the UP Warriorz in match seven of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals are ranked fourth in the WPL 2026 standings with two consecutive defeats, whereas UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom with as many losses.

After losing their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 12, UP Warriorz Women skipper Meg Lanning admitted that her team was outplayed by the opponents.

"No, of course not. We would have loved to start with a win or two, but we were outplayed tonight by RCB. They bowled really well up front, put us under pressure and never allowed us to get away. It wasn't our best night, but the good thing is the games come thick and fast, so we can move on quickly. (quick turnaround) That's right. Sometimes that can actually be a good thing. There are definitely areas we need to tidy up - particularly at the top of the order, myself included. We had too many dot balls early. But credit to RCB, they were excellent up front, and once they got ahead, they really drove the game home. We'll review it, see what we can improve, and move forward," UP Warriorz Women skipper Meg Lanning said after the match.

"I'm not entirely sure; we'll have a chat about it. Shikha is one of the best bowlers in this competition, and she mixes it up - sometimes trying to get swing, sometimes hitting the pitch harder to get something off the surface. It didn't quite come off tonight, unfortunately, but that happens. (how do you plan against Harris) It's very difficult once she's in that mood. She hits all areas of the ground - she has brute power, but tonight she also showed how well she can play straight down the ground. Once she gets into that rhythm, she's hard to stop. Unfortunately for us, she got going today, and we couldn't rein her in," she added.

Playing XI of both teams:

Delhi Capitals XI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

UP Warriorz XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

