WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants all-rounder Anushka Sharma ruled out due to minor injury

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Gujarat Giants (GG) all-rounder Anushka Sharma has been ruled out for a short period of time after she sustained a minor injury while fielding against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"Anushka is under the close supervision of the team's medical staff and is progressing well," a Giants statement said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "She will be a big miss for the side, but her health and long-term well-being remain our priority."

The Gujarat all-rounder made her impressive WPL debut with 44 off 30 balls against UP Warriorz. She also stitched a superb 103-run stand with captain Ashleigh Gardner.

In the next match against Delhi Capitals, Sharma slammed a six and a four in her 10-ball stay, and stood out in the field with a superb leaping effort at the boundary to deny Jemimah Rodrigues a six. Notably, Sharma is an off-spinner and is yet to bowl in the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

Meanwhile, an unbeaten 52-run partnership between Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali helped Gujarat Giants to post a challenging target of 193 runs against the Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the WPL 2026 season on Tuesday.

Bharti Fulmali (36* off 15 balls, including three fours and as many sixes) and Wareham ( 43* off 33 balls, including five boundaries) helped Gujarat post a challenging score of 192/5 in 20 overs.

With the ball, Shabnil Ismail (1/25), Hayley Matthews (1/34), Nicola Carey (1/36), and Amelia Kerr (1/40) were among the wicket takers for the Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43*, Bharti Fulmali 36*; Shabnim Ismail 1/25) vs Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor