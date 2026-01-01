WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians score emphatic 50-run victory against Delhi Capitals; Carey, Kerr take three wickets each

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : After losing the opening match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the two-time champions Mumbai Indians bounced back and secured a commanding 50-run win against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Defending a competitive target of 196 runs, the Mumbai Indians bowlers produced an all-round performance that helped them bundle out the Delhi Capitals for 145 runs, registering a commanding win.

Coming to the chase, Wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee (10), Shafali Verma (8), Laura Wolvaardt (9), and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (1) had poor outings with the bat.

Chinelle Henry played a fighting knock of 56 runs off 33 balls, including five fours and three sixes. But after her departure, none of the Delhi batters crossed the 20-run mark.

For the Mumbai Indians, Nicola Carey (3/37), Amelia Kerr (3/24), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/29) had good outings with the ball.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt powered their side to a commanding 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

After being sent in to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, Mumbai suffered an early setback as Amelia Kerr was dismissed for a golden duck by Chinelle Henry in the opening over.

Despite the early wicket, the Mumbai Indians brought up their 50 in 6.2 overs. However, the momentum was briefly checked when Gunalan Kamalini was dismissed after scoring 16 off 19 balls.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur then took control of the innings, stitching together a crucial 66-run partnership to steady the side. Sciver-Brunt played a fluent knock and was eventually dismissed by Shree Charani after scoring 70 off 46 balls, an innings that included 13 boundaries.

Following Sciver-Brunt's departure, Harmanpreet found another able partner in Nicola Carey. The duo added an important 53-run stand, ensuring Mumbai maintained the scoring rate in the latter half of the innings. Carey chipped in with a quick 21 off 12 deliveries before she was cleaned up by Nandani Sharma.

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front and remained unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, as Mumbai Indians finished with a strong total of 195/4.

For the Delhi Capitals, Nandani Sharma was the most effective bowler, returning figures of 2/26 from her three overs. Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani picked up one wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 195/4 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 74*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 70; Nandani Sharma 2/26) vs Delhi Capitals.

