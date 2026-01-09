WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Harnaaz Sandhu Perform

WPL 2026: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin with a grand opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ahead of the season opener between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 9, 2026.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the ceremony will feature performances by Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Pre-match festivities are scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. IST, followed by the toss at 7:30 p.m. and the first ball at 8 p.m.
Harnaaz Sandhu and Jacqueline Fernandez are expected to pay tribute to the spirit and courage of women in sports, while Honey Singh will entertain fans with his popular desi hip-hop numbers. Fans at home can catch the opening ceremony live on the Star Sports Network and stream it via JioHotstar.