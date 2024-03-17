WPL final: Shreyanka, Molineux help RCB restrict DC to 113 runs in title clash

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners, particularly Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) overcome a solid start by Delhi Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shefali Verma and bundled out the hosts for 113 after the completion of the first innings in the final of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

After winning the toss, DC batters Lanning and Shefali came out to the crease. Both batters started their innings with an aggressive approach as they put on a 50-run partnership inside five overs.

Shefali was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over after playing a blistering knock of 44 runs in 27 balls which was laced with two.

In the same over Sophie Molineux dismissed the two in-form batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey were sent back to the dressing room without opening their account. DC were 64/3 after eight overs despite getting an outstanding start from the opening batters.

Lanning got dismissed when the team score was 74 after scoring 23 runs with the help of three boundaries.

Inside seen runs, the DC franchise lost two more wickets as first Marizanne Kapp got dismissed after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 80 at at 81 DC lost the wicket of Jess Jonassen who was able to score just three runs.

Right-hand batters Radha Yadav (12) and Arundhati Reddy (10) played small knocks but theat were enough for the side.

The highest wicket-taker for RCB was Shreyanka who snapped four wickets in her spell of 3.3 overs where she conceded just 12 runs. Three wickets were grabbed by Molineux in her spell of four overs where she conceded 20 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by young leg-spinner Asha Sobhana in her spell of three overs where she conceded 14 runs.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 113 all out (Shefali Verma 44, Meg Lanning 23, Shreyanka Patil 4/12) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor