WPL: Gujarat Giants pull off thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals by 4 runs

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Gujarat Giants (GG) pulled off a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Seven runs were required in the last over, and Sophie Devine just gave 2 runs and scalped two wickets to seal a win for GG by four runs.

The game seemed to be lost when 41 came off the 18th and 19th over, but Devine turned it around to script a famous win.

Chasing a target of 210, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma opened the innings for Delhi Capitals. DC started well, racing to 40 in five overs; however, Verma was dismissed in the next over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 14.

Laura Wolvaardt and Lee took the innings forward, adding 90 runs for the second wicket before Kashvee Gautam removed Lee for an outstanding 86 runs of just 54 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes.

Lee was all guns blazing, and even though the asking rate was always going up, she kept the chase on track.

Chinelle Henry also fell early for just seven. Wolvaardt and DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues then added vital runs for the Capitals. Wolvaardt was slow to start off, but changed gears in the 18th over, adding 41 runs in just two overs with Jemimah.

However, Devine in the final over turned the tables in her team's favour, giving just two runs.

Earlier in the match, Young right-arm fast-medium pacer Nandni Sharma produced a sensational final over, claiming a hat-trick and completing a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Giants for 209.

At one stage, Gujarat looked set for a much bigger total, but a dramatic late collapse triggered by Nandni's heroics ensured Delhi kept the opposition in check. The Giants were eventually bowled out, losing momentum after a blistering start.

Gujarat openers Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine laid a strong foundation with a 94-run opening partnership. The pair brought up 50 in just 5.1 overs and raced to 80 without loss in six overs, putting Delhi under early pressure.

Sophie Devine was the standout with the bat, smashing 95 off 42 deliveries, an innings laced with seven fours and eight sixes.

Devine also smashed Sneh Rana for 32 runs in an over, the most expensive over in WPL history.

She reached her half-century in 25 balls and looked on course for something special before being dismissed by Nandni Sharma in the 10.4 overs. Beth Mooney was the first to fall, scoring 19 before being dismissed by Shree Charani.

Following Devine's dismissal, Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals. Georgia Wareham departed for 3, once again dismissed by Shree Charani, while Anushka Sharma scored 13 before falling to Shafali Verma. Bharti Fulmali also failed to make an impact, getting out for 3 to Chinelle Henry.

Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner played a quickfire knock but fell agonisingly short of a half-century. She scored 49 off 26 balls, including four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Chinelle Henry, who picked up her second wicket of the match.

The final over completely changed the complexion of the innings. Nandni Sharma struck four times in the over, beginning with the wicket of Kashvee Gautam. She then removed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh off successive deliveries to seal a memorable hat-trick on the final ball and finish with five wickets.

Chinelle Henry returned figures of 2/43, while Shree Charani also claimed two wickets, conceding 42 runs. Shafali Verma chipped in with one wicket.

