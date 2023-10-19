WPL: Gujarat Giants release half the squad ahead of 2024 season

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 19 : Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2024 season of the league, retaining stars like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney of Australia, Harleen Deol of India and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa.

Gujarat Giants (GG) finished at the last spot in the WPL 2023 season. They could win only two out of their eight games and failed to make it to the playoffs.

As per ESPNCricinfo, GG has released more than half of their squads, including overseas stars like Annabel Sutherlands, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth and Sophia Dunkley.

The team has been left with a massive purse of Rs 5.95 crore for the mini-auction.

Squad: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar

Released: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma.

