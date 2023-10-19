WPL: Mumbai Indians announce retained players ahead of 2024 season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Mumbai Indians (MI), the inaugural champions of the Women's Premier League (WPL), announced the list of retained players ahead of the 2024 season, retaining stars like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt.

"After a stellar 2023 season that culminated in Mumbai Indians becoming the inaugural Women's Premier League Champs, it's time to sound the bugle for 2024. And the start, is with a bit of mixed news - of retentions and releases," said a statement from MI on Thursday.

"Title-winning Kaptaan Harmanpreet Kaur, Most Valuable Player And Purple Cap recipient - Hayley Matthews, Emerging Player of the Season - Yastika Bhatia, Player of the Final - Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi and Priyanka Bala are the 13 retained players who will don the famous Blue and Gold once again come 2024," continued the statement.

However, the franchise has parted ways with Australian cricketer Heather Graham and Indian players Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar and Neelam Bisht.

"But as we do so, we look back with great fondness at our Batch of 2023, the one where it all began, the one who will go down in history as the first-ever, the OG Champions. With a heavy heart we bid goodbye to four of our girls for now, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar and Neelam Bisht, who were a crucial part of our campaign," concluded the statement.

Squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav.

