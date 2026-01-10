WPL: RCB wins toss, otps to field in tournament opener against MI

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Friday, in Navi Mumbai.

With two titles already to their name, MI Women will be keen to begin their title defence on a positive note.

The spotlight will be on Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana, two stalwarts of Indian women's cricket, as they lead their teams into a new season.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it's the first game of the season, so we'll see how things go. It's been really good. We've been practising for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We've got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we've had over the last three seasons, so we're confident heading into the game."

Smriti Mandhana said, "We're going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it's a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It's been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It's a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it's been a fun environment. Everyone's worked extremely hard, and we're really excited to get started. We're going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Welch, and Lauren Smith."

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor