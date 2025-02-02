Wriddhiman Saha bids adieu to all formats of cricket

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Saha played his last match against Punjab with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25 Group C encounter. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to shine in the final game of his illustrious career. He was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Gurnoor Brar of Punjab. However, Saha's performance did not affect Bengal much as they clinched a victory by an innings and 13 runs over Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, Saha also received a guard of honour from his teammates as he went down on the crease to bat for the last time.

Taking to X, Saha recalled the first time he stepped onto a cricket field in 1997. He added that it was an honour for him to represent his country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school.

"It has been 28 years since I first stepped onto a cricket field in 1997, and what a journey it has been! Representing my country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school has been the greatest honor of my life. Everything I am today, every achievement, every lesson learned- l owe it all to this wonderful game... Now it is time to begin a new chapter, dedicating myself to my family and friends, cherishing the moments I may have missed, and embracing life beyond the field. I am eternally grateful to my parents, my beloved elder brother Anirban, and my extended family. Their sacrifices and unwavering belief in my dreams made this journey possible...," Saha wrote on X.

The 40-year-old extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support throughout his career.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI, its presidents, secretaries, and all office bearers for their support throughout my career. A sincere thank you to all my coaches, mentors, physios, trainers, analysts, teammates, logistics teams, masseurs, and every support staff member of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal Cricket Team, Tripura Cricket Team, and all the clubs, districts, universities, and school teams I had the privilege of representing. Your faith in me and your constant encouragement have meant the world. I am deeply thankful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their trust and support throughout my career...," he added.

He also gave special mention to his childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick for his guidance both on and off the field.

"A special mention to my childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick, who saw something in me long before I saw it in myself. Your guidance, both on and off the field, has been a blessing in my life. To my friends, ground staff, net bowlers, dressing room attendants, fans, scorers, well-wishers, critics, and journalists each of you played a role in my journey. Your support, encouragement, and even your criticism pushed me to be better, to work harder, and to never stop learning... This game has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It has been my passion, my teacher, my identity. As I walk away from the field, I do so with immense gratitude, carrying memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you, cricket. Thank you all," he concluded.

Thank You, Cricket. Thank You everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eSKyGQht4R— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 1, 2025

Saha made his first-class debut in 2007, following that he has played 142 matches and 210 innings, scoring 7169 runs at a strike rate of 48.65 and an average of 41.43. He slammed 14 centuries and 44 fifties in the first-class cricket.

Earlier in November 2024, Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from international cricket. Saha last played for India in 2021 and has scored 1,353 runs in 40 Tests for India, with three centuries and six fifties in 56 innings. He has also played five ODIs for India.

