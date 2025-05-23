Wriddhiman Saha joins Siliguri Strikers as mentor for Bengal Pro T20 season 2

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23 : Former India and Bengal wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been appointed mentor of the Siliguri Strikers ahead of Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League, scheduled for June 2025.

A stalwart behind the stumps in 40 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20s, Saha will guide both the men's and women's squads and advise Servotech Sports on talent development. His expertise will be important as the Siliguri Strikers look to go one step ahead in the second season.

Speaking about joining Siliguri Strikers, Saha said, as quoted by the Siliguri Strikers press release, "I'm delighted to join the Siliguri Strikers as a mentor. I look forward to sharing my experience with the talented players and helping them perform at their best on the big stage."

Servotech Sports Director, Rishabh Bhatia said, "His technical knowledge and leadership will be invaluable to our franchise. His dedication on the field perfectly aligns with our vision for Season 2, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Strikers family."

Earlier this month, Siliguri Strikers picked a strong women's squad during the women's players draft. Indian cricketer Priyanka Bala, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has been retained by Siliguri Strikers as the women's team's Marquee player.

A total of 128 women players were drafted from a pool of 188 cricketers in the second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League, and Siliguri Strikers have picked a strong squad.

Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, the Siliguri Strikers will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. With a strong foundation built in Season 1, the franchise now aims to elevate its performance and go one step further this year.

Full Squad:

Priyanka Bala (Marquee Player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Burman, Ananya Halder, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Puja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Supritha Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy.

