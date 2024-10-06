WT20 WC: Pakistan Women win toss; opt to bat first against India

Dubai [UAE], October 6 : Pakistan Women skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first in their second group match against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Group A match is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium. India, aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat against New Zealand, will face a confident Pakistan team fresh off a win against Sri Lanka.

India suffered a setback with a 58-run loss against New Zealand in their opening match, putting them in a tight spot in their quest for a semi-final berth.

In contrast, Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, will be riding high on confidence after defeating the Asia Cup 2024 champions Sri Lanka in their opener.

"We will bat first, put up a total on the board. Diana Baig misses out, that's the only change. It's a big blow, but we've players who can do well in her absence. We'll try to put up a good total here. I'm excited to lead Pakistan against India," Sana said after winning the toss.

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that

"We would have batted first as well, but we'll have to bowl well and restrict them. We have one change, Pooja is out with an injury. We'll have to move forward with a positive approach, it's always how you bounce back and we've spoken about it. We will go out there and play some positive cricket," Kaur said.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal.

