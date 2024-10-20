WT20 WC: Tournament all set to witness a new champion as South Africa, New Zealand clash in final

Dubai [UAE], October 20 : A new champion will emerge in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, as South Africa and New Zealand face off in the final.

Both teams have exceeded expectations to reach this stage, demonstrating resilience, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.

South Africa, runners-up in the 2023 edition, are aiming to go one step further and lift the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who were runners-up in both 2009 and 2010, are equally determined to break their finals curse and claim their first T20 World Cup title.

Both sides have been exceptional during the tournament, and the final promises an exciting clash between two teams eager to secure their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

If the rest of the tournament is any indication, cricket fans are in for a thrilling conclusion.

Full of twists and turns, the tournament's bragging rights and trophy will once again head south of the equatorthis time to either South Africa or New Zealandafter the Proteas' emphatic win over defending champions Australia.

On the other side of the draw, New Zealand made headlines by thrashing India in their opening match and holding their nerve in a semi-final win over the West Indies.

New Zealand are looking to claim their second ICC trophy, their first being the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2000. South Africa, on the other hand, are hoping to break their title drought and secure their first-ever ICC trophy.

Reflecting on the potential victory, Chloe Tryon said, as quoted by the ICC, "It would mean so much. We've had incredible support back home, and we really want to unite the country. We wish the whole nation could be here with us, but we've got plenty of South Africans cheering us on from the stands. Honestly, I don't think words can describe how much it would mean to us."

"We're playing for everyoneour families, friends, and all those back home gathering in different places to watch and support us. It would be such a special moment. Hopefully, we can make it happen on Sunday," she added.

Suzie Bates also reflected on the significance of winning, saying, "To be honest, ever since 2009, as a cricketer, when you play team sports, your ultimate goal is to be a world champion. I think all those tournaments have motivated me, and I know they've motivated Sophie as well. Some of the younger girls, fortunately or unfortunately, don't have that same extra motivation."

"But yes, it feels like everything has built up to this moment, and we get one more opportunity tomorrow to have a good game. The most overwhelming thing is that it's felt like a really long journey to get back to this point," Bates added.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

