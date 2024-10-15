WT20 WC: West Indies beat England to enter semi-finals

Dubai [UAE], October 15 : West Indies defeated England by six wickets as Hayley Matthews' side joined South Africa in advancing from Group B at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Chasing a target of 142, openers Hayley Matthews (50) and Qiana Joseph (52) launched a blistering assault, both scoring half-centuries.

A rattled England dropped several chances, and their four wickets came too late to stop the West Indies from sealing the victory with two overs to spare.

Earlier, a brilliant performance from Nat Sciver-Brunt had set West Indies a target of 142. England had been reduced to 34/3, with Deandra Dottin starring in the field.

However, Sciver-Brunt led a superb recovery, scoring an unbeaten 57 from 50 balls to guide her team to 141/7.

Afy Fletcher was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies, taking 3/21, while Dottin contributed 1/16 in three overs, along with three catches and a run-out.

England also suffered a blow when captain Heather Knight sustained a calf injury, preventing her from taking the field in the second innings. She could only watch as her team crumbled.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She soon made an impact, breaking a strong start by England's openers to dismiss the dangerous Danni Wyatt-Hodge (16 from 12).

Wyatt-Hodge was caught brilliantly in the ring by Dottin, who had just been moved into position, with celebrations suggesting the dismissal was a planned tactical move.

Dottin was involved again as England ended the powerplay at 34/2, running out Alice Capsey (1) following some miscommunication between the batters.

England continued to attack despite losing early wickets. Maia Bouchier, attempting to keep up the aggressive approach, skied a catch to Qiana Joseph, cutting short her promising knock of 14 from 19 and leaving England in need of a rebuild.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight formed a game-changing partnership in the middle overs, with Knight playing the aggressor and Sciver-Brunt acting as the steady anchor.

England had a stroke of luck when replays revealed a not-out decision could have been overturned, but West Indies had no reviews left.

The pair added 46 before a concerning development for England as Knight (21* from 13) was forced to retire hurt.

England's middle and lower order couldn't contribute substantially but provided support to Sciver-Brunt. Amy Jones (7), Charlie Dean (5), and Danielle Gibson (7) all scored at a run-a-ball. Sophie Ecclestone, who hit the team's only six, was also dismissed, caught by Dottin after scoring 7 from 4.

Thanks largely to Sciver-Brunt's half-century, England reached 141/7 in their 20 overs, setting a target that proved insufficient against a dominant West Indies side.

