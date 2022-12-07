WTC 2023 Final: Oval likely to host WTC final in first week of June

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is likely to take place in the first week of June as teams across the globe get ready for the final push. The WTC final, first played in 2021 in England is all set for the second edition final with preparations and qualifications in the final stage. However, the date of the final could likely come just days after the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final.

According to the latest report from Cricbuzz, the WTC final is likely to take place on June 7 at the Oval. The IPL will take place for over two months this time with a home-away format and thus the final of the premier competition could be played in the first week of June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL commission is working on the dates and schedule of the latest season and could announce the dates soon. The IPL mini auctions are also taking place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.