WTC 2025 Final: What Happens If South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship Final Match Ends in a Draw?

South Africa will meet Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s from June 11 to 15. The Proteas earned their spot after topping the WTC 2023–25 table with seven straight wins. Defending champions Australia secured their place by winning five of their last six Tests. The one-off match will decide which side claims the WTC title for the 2023–25 cycle. If the final ends in a draw, tie or is abandoned, the two teams will share the trophy. A reserve day is available if bad weather causes significant time loss over the five scheduled days.

The winner will take home US $3.6 million. The runner-up will receive $2.1 million. Both amounts represent a significant increase on the payouts from the 2023 final.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne