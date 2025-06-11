WTC Final: Australia recover after faulty start to post 212, strangle South Africa in first innings

London [UK], June 11 : Australia recovered from rather dire straits on the first day of World Test Cricket final and wrapped up their first innings on 212 and then came up with a superb bowling to leave South Africa struggling at 43/4.

Australian seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins exceptional bowling performance demolished the South African batters in the match being played at the iconic Lord's stadium.

At Stumps on Day 1, South Africa were 43/4 with Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) unbeaten on the crease. The Proteas trail by 169 runs.

The Australian side resumed the third and final session of Day 1 from 190/5 with Beau Webster (55*) and Alex Carrey (22*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Pat Cummins-led side didn't have the start they wanted. At 192, Carey (23 runs from 31 balls) was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

At the score of 199, the side lost their skipper, Cummins (1), who right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada dismissed.

The Aussie side completed the 200-run mark on the first ball of the 54th over as Webster took a single on the bowling of Maharaj.

In the 55th over, Webster (72 runs off 92 balls) was sent back to the pavilion at the score of 210.

At the score of 211, the Baggy Greens lost the ninth wicket in the 56th over to left-arm seamer Marco Jansen. The batter to get dismissed was right-hand batter Nathan Lyon (0).

The Australian side was bundled out for 212 as left-hand batter Josh Hazlewood was sent back to the dressing room without opening his account.

For the Temba Bavuma-led side, five wickets were snapped by Rabada (5/51 in 15.4 overs), Jansen (3/49 in 144 overs) bagged three wickets and one wicket each were grabbed by spinners Mahaj (1/19 in 6 overs) and Aiden Markram (1/5 in 2 overs) in their respective spells.

In reply to Australia's total, openers Markram and Ryan Rickleton came out to bat. Markram was sent back in the first over as left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc cleaned up when the team score was 0.

At the score of 19, Rickleton (16 runs from 23 balls) was sent back by Starc in the ninth over.

Following Rickleton's dismissal, right-hand batter Wian Mulder (6) came out to bat who was sent back in the 16th over when the team score was 25.

The fourth wicket to fall on the first day was a right-hand batter, Tristan Stubbs (2), who got dismissed by right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood.

For the Australian side, Starc picked up two wickets (2/10 in 7 overs) and one wicket each from Cummins (1/14 in 7 overs) and Hazlewood (1/10 in 7 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, after the Proteas had the upper hand in the first session, Australia was reduced to 67/4 with their pace attack firing on all cylinders. However, the momentum shifted after the break, thanks to a gritty and composed partnership between veteran batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Beau Webster.

Smith, known for his stellar record at Lord's, once again delivered under pressure with a well-crafted innings of 66 runs off 112 balls. His knock, which included 10 boundaries, was a mix of resilience and elegant stroke play. He brought up his half-century in 78 balls, anchoring the innings and guiding Australia out of early trouble.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Smith and Webster added a vital 79 runs, stabilizing the innings and frustrating the South African bowlers. Smith eventually fell to a surprise bowling change when part-timer Aiden Markram claimed his wicket, the only breakthrough for South Africa in the session.

Webster, meanwhile, continued to impress with a fluent, counter-attacking knock. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 55 from 76 deliveries, peppered with eight boundaries. He was well supported by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who contributed a brisk 22 not out off 29 balls, including four boundaries.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 32.1 overs and brought up 150 in 42.1 overs, underlining their fightback after a shaky start. With Webster and Carey looking settled, the Australians will aim to build a strong total heading into the day's final session.

Brief scores: Australia 212 all out (Beau Webster 72, Steve Smith 66; Kagiso Rabada 2/35) vs South Africa 43/4 in 22 overs (Ryan Rickleton 16, David Bedingham 8*; Mitchell Starc 2/10).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor