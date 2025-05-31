WTC Final: SA quick Rabada sorry about drug use, but won't be 'Mr-I-Apologise' too much

New Delhi [India], May 31 : South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who had tested positive for recreational drug use and served a one-month ban as punishment, isn't looking to be "Mr-I-Apologise" too much, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Rabada, who represented Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, flew back to South Africa from India in March, and the franchise at that moment described the reason for return was down to "personal reasons."

After a couple of weeks, the facts of his wrongdoings were disclosed. Rabada returned to Gujarat's camp after the end of his month-long ban and made two more appearances in the group stage.

The 30-year-old had issued a statement in which he apologised to fans and outlined his intention to play for South Africa again.

"As you would have seen in my statement, there are some people who would have been disappointed. And to those people, I'm deeply sorry. The people closest to me are the ones I feel I let down. But life moves on. I'll never be 'Mr-I-Apologise' too much. But I'll never condone that action," Rabada said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Rabada will link up with his Proteas compatriots as they gear up for their high-stakes World Test Championship final against the defending champions Australia, scheduled to be held on June 11 at the iconic Lord's.

If required, the right-arm seamer looks forward to interacting with his teammates and clearing the air about the incident.

"I think I owe it to them [to talk about what happened] - they're my teammates. We've come from so far, you know, and to my closest people, I owe it to them. Look, this is not an ideal situation. I don't need too many pats on the back here," Rabada said.

"I'm going to be joining with them again. I've already spoken to them, and I guess we can do so in more detail when we get together for an extended amount of time," he added.

Rabada reflected on the time he spent away from the game and the smooth handling of the entire process by all the parties involved.

"The decision to come back early [from the IPL] was brilliant, and that's a decision that I made. I could have tried to contest it and whatnot, but coming home was the best option, and I was in good hands. All the parties that were involved made the whole process smooth. I think, as a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that," Rabada added.

