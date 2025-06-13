WTC Final: South Africa's fast bowling looks pretty tricky today, says Australia skipper Pat Cummins

London [UK] June 13 : After the end of Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa in Lord's, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins believed the wicket still offers some help for the bowlers. Both teams bowled well with discipline, and the fast bowling, especially that of South Africa, is tricky.

Australia fought back and ended Day 2 on 144/8, extending their lead to 218 runs in the World Test Championship Finals, against South Africa at the Home of Cricket in London on Thursday.

"I think it's a mixture of the wicket still doing a little bit. It feels like just when it's not doing anything, one ball will suddenly seem quite drastic. But I think both teams bowled really well, really disciplined, haven't been too many half-volleys. Both teams are just hanging in that good length area, pretty tight line. So, I think it's the fast bowling, South Africa today again, they look pretty tricky and the wickets got enough in it to make it even more tricky," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

Cummins said he was initially aiming for over 200 runs and is pleased with reaching beyond that. He hopes for more runs to increase their bowling options on Day 3.

"Not really. I think initially, when I walked out, anything over 200 was good. So good to get over that. But you just want to get as many runs as you can. Happy that we got 200. Hopefully, we get another 20 or 30 in the morning. That'd be good. I think that would give us a few more options to bowl."

Cummins etched his name into the record books with a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming 6/28 against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday at Lord's.

With this performance, Cummins became the eighth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, reaching the 300-wicket mark in just 68 matches. This feat also included his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

"It's really cool, knowing there aren't too many on that list. I think as a fast bowler as well, the 300s, something I always kind of thought about as a pretty good sign of kind of durability, resilience and longevity. So, yeah, I feel pretty proud to join that group," he added.

In achieving this fifer, Cummins also broke a 33-year-old record held by England's Bob Willis, who had the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's with 6/101 against India in 1992. Cummins now holds that record with his 6/28, setting a new benchmark at the iconic venue.

