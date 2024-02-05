WTC Points Table: India Makes Big Jump After Win Against England – Take a Look at the Latest Standings

India climbed to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after securing a convincing 106-run victory against England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday. This victory allowed the Rohit Sharma-led side to reclaim their position after slipping to fifth place following a 28-run loss in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Australia maintains its stronghold at the top of the WTC table with a 55% win percentage, while South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh occupy the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. The defeat against India pushed England down to the eighth spot, trailing behind Pakistan (sixth) and West Indies (seventh).

In the series-levelling win, India showcased a dominant performance with three wickets each from Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, restricting England to 292 in their pursuit of a 399-run target. On the fourth day, India gained the upper hand by scalping nine wickets before lunch. Axar Patel initiated the breakthrough by dismissing nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed (23), while Ashwin claimed the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (16). Spinner Kuldeep Yadav contributed by dismissing Zak Crawley (73), leaving England in a precarious position. Shreyas Iyer's direct hit ended Stokes' (16) innings, and Bumrah removed Ben Foakes (36). Pacer Mukesh Kumar and Bumrah further added to England's woes, with the final wicket falling to Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance earned him the title of Player of the Match, having taken nine wickets in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a double century in the first innings, leads the run chart in the series with a total of 321 runs from four innings. Meanwhile, Bumrah remains at the top of the wicket-taking list with 15 dismissals.

Looking ahead, the third Test between India and England is scheduled to take place in Rajkot, commencing on February 15.