WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After India Beat West Indies by an Innings and 140 Runs in 1st Test

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India National Cricket Team strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after defeating the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the match, India had 28 points from six games and a 46.67 percentage. After the emphatic win, India now has 40 points and 55.56 percentage, remaining third on the WTC points table. Australia leads the table with 36 points and 100 percent from three games. Sri Lanka is second with 16 points and 66.67 percent from two matches. England stands fourth with 26 points and 43.33 percent from five games. Bangladesh is fifth with four points and 16.67 percent from two outings.

West Indies have now lost all four of their WTC games—three against Australia and one against India—and remain without points. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have yet to play a match in this WTC cycle.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 India 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56 4 England 5 2 2 1 0 26 43.33 5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 6 West Indies 4 0 4 0 0 0 0.00 7 New Zealand - - - - - - - 8 Pakistan - - - - - - - 9 South Africa - - - - - -

West Indies batted first but were dismissed for 162 in 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets for 40 runs, Jasprit Bumrah claimed three for 42, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two. In response, India declared at 448 for five, taking a lead of 286 runs. Centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel anchored the innings.

The West Indies second innings collapsed for 146 in 45.1 overs. Jadeja took four wickets for 54 runs while Siraj added three for 31. Kuldeep claimed two more wickets to finish with four wickets in the match. No West Indies player scored more than 30.

