WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings Ahead of 1st Ashes Test and India vs South Africa 2nd Test

Australia Men’s Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match: South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead over India in their two-match Test series after defending a modest 124-run target in the first Test. The Temba Bavuma-led side held their nerve as India struggled without captain Shubman Gill. The result has affected the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table ahead of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England starting November 21 and the second India-South Africa Test in Guwahati on November 22. Australia are on top with three wins from three matches. South Africa are second with two wins and one loss. Sri Lanka hold third place with one win and one draw. India are fourth after eight matches, with four wins, three losses, and one draw. Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and New Zealand follow in the standings.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table Ahead of 1st AUS vs ENG Ashes and 2nd IND vs SA Test

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 24 66.67 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 India 8 4 3 1 52 54.17 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 New Zealand - - - - - -

Teams earn 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Rankings are based on percentage of points won. The top two teams will progress to the final in 2027.

More movement is expected in the WTC table with key Tests coming up in Australia and India. India will have a chance to recover points in the second Test against South Africa. England were docked two points for a slow over rate during their Test against India on July 10, 2025.