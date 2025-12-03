Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match: The ICC World Test Championship standings remain tight as Australia and England prepare for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The match comes after a two-day contest in Perth where Australia claimed a strong win. Australia sit on top of the table with 48 points from four matches and a perfect percentage of 100. South Africa follow with 36 points from four matches and a percentage of 75. Sri Lanka hold third place with 16 points from two matches. Pakistan stand fourth with 12 points from two matches.

India are placed fifth with 52 points from nine matches and a percentage of 48.15. England are sixth with 26 points from six matches and a percentage of 36.11. Bangladesh stand seventh with four points from two matches. West Indies follow at eighth with no points from five matches and New Zealand are ninth.

WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings Ahead of Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test