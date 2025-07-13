Wyatt-Hodge, Dunkley shine as England edge India in final-ball thriller to clinch final T20I

Birmingham [UK], July 13 : England Women clinched the final T20I of the series by five wickets in a nail-biting finish at Birmingham, successfully chasing down India's 168-run target off the very last ball of the match.

Opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge led the charge on Saturdday with a composed 56 off 37 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries. She was well supported by her opening partner Sophia Dunkley, who smashed 46 off 30 balls, including three fours and a six. The duo gave England a flying start, taking the hosts to 50 inside the first six overs and 95/0 at the halfway mark.

Dunkley was the first to depart, bowled by Radha Yadav for 46, with England at 101/1 in 10.4 overs. Wyatt-Hodge followed in the very next over, falling to Deepti Sharma, who then struck again to remove Maia Bouchier for 16.

Despite the wobble, England kept their chase on track and reached 150 in 17.2 overs. The final over brought some drama as Tammy Beaumont (30) and Amy Jones (10) were both dismissed by Arundhati Reddy, who finished with two wickets but England held their nerve to seal a narrow last-ball win.

Deepti Sharma (2/31) and Arundhati Reddy (2/47) were the standout bowlers for India, while Radha Yadav chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India found themselves in early trouble at 19/2 in 2.3 overs, after Smriti Mandhana (8) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) were dismissed cheaply.

Then Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma stitched a partnership of 66 runs, as Charlie Dean broke the partnership.

Harleen Deol was trapped LBW for 4 by Sophie Ecclestone.

Verma was in top form, hammering 75 off just 41 balls, including 13 fours and a six, before being dismissed.

India lost momentum after Verma's departure. Deepti Sharma (7) was dismissed by Charlie Dean, leaving India at 126/6 in 15.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh chipped in with a quick 24 off 16.

Charlie Dean starred with the ball for England, finishing with 3/23, while Ecclestone supported well with 2/28.

Brief score: India Women 167/5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 75, Richa Ghosh 24; Charlie Dean 3/23) vs England Women 168/5 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt-Hodge 56, Sophia Dunkley 46; Deepti Sharma 2/31).

