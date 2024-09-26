"Yash Dayal has tremendous potential, no harm in trying...": Parthiv ahead of second Bangladesh Test

By Parv Anand

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel feels there is "no harm" in trying Yash Dayal in place of either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, beginning on Friday.

Before the beginning of the Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai, skipper Rohit Sharma asserted that the workload management of their pacers will be monitored throughout their jam-packed Test schedule, which will last till January next year.

India stamped their authority in the opening Test by sealing a 280-run victory. In the pre-match press conference on Thursday, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar didn't dwell on the details of the playing XI.

Parthiv feels that Dayal, who has "tremendous potential," can come in place of either Siraj or Bumrah, presenting a chance for everyone to see a left-arm pacer in action for India.

"This will be a great chance to see a left-armer. It has been a while since India had a left-arm seamer, so I feel if he gets the chance, it will be good. We will know. Yash Dayal has tremendous potential. So I don't think there is harm in trying," Parthiv Patel, who is an expert on JioCinema & Sports18 told ANI.

Another aspect that will be keenly looked at will be the middle-order setup of the Rohit-led side. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Dhruv Jurel are knocking on the door after impressing during India's 4-1 series triumph over England earlier this year.

With the return of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the Test setup, Parthiv finds it hard to see the duo feature in the playing XI and could have to wait for their opportunities.

"I don't think Sarfaraz and Dhruv will make a comeback to the side. Rishabh has just made a comeback. Both of them are very very talented players and very much ready for Test cricket. But they will have to wait for their chances," Parthiv added.

Jurel earned his maiden Test cap for India against England in the 3rd Test in Rajkot. In his debut Test, the young wicketkeeper batter played a promising 46-run knock.

In the fourth Test, he played a match-saving knock of 90 (149) in the first inning, which propelled India's score to 307.

Sarfaraz acted as the backbone of the Indian middle order. He garnered 200 in three matches at an average of 50.00.

Jurel and Dayal have been drafted in the Rest of India's squad for the upcoming Irani Cup. On the other hand, Sarfaraz has been selected in Mumbai's squad. If they are unable to make it to the playing XI against Bangladesh, they will be available to feature in the Irani Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor