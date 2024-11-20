Yash Dayal Replaces Injured Khaleel Ahmed in India’s Reserve Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Left-arm seamer Yash Dayal has replaced Khaleel Ahmed in India's reserve pacers for the upcoming series against Australia. The decision comes after Ahmed was forced to withdraw due to an unspecified injury.

"It was a like for like replacement because the Indian team needs to do simulation for Mitchell Starc. Dayal was originally supposed to play the A Test but was sent to South Africa. If Khaleel can't bowl then there was no point of keeping him back," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on Wednesday.

Dayal, who was part of the Test squad during the Bangladesh series but did not feature in the T20I series in South Africa, will now travel to Perth. According to reports, he flew directly from Johannesburg after it was confirmed that Khaleel could not bowl in the nets due to his injury. The Indian medical team advised rest for Khaleel, leading to Dayal’s inclusion in the squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has recovered from a shoulder injury and resumed batting in the nets on Wednesday. Additionally, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the squad after Shubman Gill suffered a left thumb injury during a match-simulation exercise at the WACA Ground.

The first Test of the five-match series between India and Australia begins Friday, November 22, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.