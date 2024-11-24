Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd Indian to score ton on his maiden appearance in Australia

Perth [Australia], November 24 : Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian cricketer to slam a century on his maiden tour to Australia at the Optus Stadium in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Sunday.

Jaiswal went on to score his hundred in the 61st over of the innings which was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums in his innings.

With this 100-run knock, the left-hand batter registered his name in the record book as he became the third batter from India to score a ton on his maiden tour to Australia.

The other two batters to achieve this landmark are M. L. Jaisimha who did it in the 1967-68 tour and the other player is legendary Sunil Gavaskar did it in the 1977-78 tour.

The southpaw also registered the record of scoring the most Test 100s in a calendar year before turning 23 for India. He will celebrate his birthday on December 28. The batter currently has three hundred so far with three matches still to go in 2024.

The players above Jaiswal in this list are Sunil Gavaskar in 1971 (4), Vinod Kambli in 1993 (4), Ravi Shastri in 1984 (3), and Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 (3). The last Indian opener to score a Test hundred in Australia was KL Rahul (110) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2014-15.

There is one more record he made with this century. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer scored the most Test hundreds (4) before turning 23 for India after Sachin Tendulkar (8), Ravi Shastri (5), Sunil Gavaskar (4) and Vinod Kambli (4)

Earlier on Saturday, Jaiswal etched his name in the history book by slamming the most sixes in Test cricket in a calendar year by eclipsing former New Zealand power-hitter Brendon McCullum's 10-year-old record.

On Day 2 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series opener against Australia, Jaiswal smoked the ball into the stands towards the end of the day's play.

He danced around the crease and found the ideal connection to launch the ball over the boundary rope off Nathan Lyon. This was Jaiswal's 34th Test maximum in 2024, surpassing McCullum's tally of 33, which he amassed in 2014.

England Test captain Ben Stokes slipped to the third spot with 26 sixes that he tonked in 2022. Australia's destructive Adam Gilchrist and India's legendary opener Virender Sehwag struck 22 sixes each in 2005 and 2008, respectively.

In the BGT, Jaiswal didn't have the most ideal start to his debut tour to Australia. He tried to go after Mitchell Starc's delivery, which was pitched up front. The movement was enough to force out an outside edge, which stayed low while travelling to Nathan McSweeney at gully.

In his second turn on Day 2, Jaiswal held his temperament throughout his stay on the crease. With the grass coming off and the ball getting worn out, Jaiswal picked the deliveries to punish and increase Australia's woes.

