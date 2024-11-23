Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Brendon McCullum's World Record of Most Test Sixes in a Calendar Year During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name in history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket. The 22-year-old Indian opener achieved the record during the second day of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who had been dismissed for a duck in the first innings, redeemed himself with a solid unbeaten 90, including seven fours and two sixes. His two sixes in the second innings took his tally to 34 sixes in 12 Tests in 2024, surpassing former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record of 33 sixes in a calendar year.

One of his maximums came when he stepped down the pitch and lofted a delivery from Nathan Lyon over long-on for a huge six. Jaiswal’s achievement caps a remarkable year for the young batter, who has already scored two double centuries — against England in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot — in addition to eight half-centuries.

With an impressive average of 57.47 and a strike rate of 73.10, Jaiswal continues to rise as one of India’s brightest talents. He also became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year during the second Test against New Zealand last month.

In the ongoing Test, India built a 218-run lead over Australia, thanks to Jaiswal’s partnership with KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 62, in an opening stand of 172.