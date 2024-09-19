Yashasvi Jaiswal Climbs in World Test Championship 2023–2025 Run Chart as He Slams Fifty in IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video)

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a significant mark in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 during the first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Despite India's top order collapse, Jaiswal's 56-run innings proved crucial. His knock, which included nine fours, propelled him to the second-highest run-scorer position in this season of the Test Championship.

Before this match, Jaiswal was tied with England's Ben Duckett for second place. However, his performance against Bangladesh has pushed him ahead of Duckett, who now sits in third.

The current leader in the World Test Championship run-scoring chart is England's star cricketer Joe Root, with a total of 1398 runs. Jaiswal still trails Root by 370 runs but has a chance to close the gap and potentially claim the top spot if he continues to perform well throughout the series and the remaining Test matches.