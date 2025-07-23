Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1000 Test runs against England

Manchester [UK], July 23 : India's seasoned opener Yashavi Jaiswal completed 1000 Test runs against England on Wednesday during the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Jaiswal was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 58 runs off 107 balls, which was laced by 10 fours and one six in his innings. With this knock, the left-hand batter completed 1000 runs against the Three Lions in the longest format of the game.

The southpaw became the 20th Indian batter to reach this milestone. He is the joint second-quickest Indian to get there in 16 innings alongside former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. India's legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid got there in 15 innings.

The 23-year-old batter is the first Indian opener to score 50-plus at Old Trafford in the last 50 years since Sunil Gavaskar (58 runs) against England in 1974.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the fourth consecutive toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. India, trailing by 1-2, needs to conjure a win to keep the series alive.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj.

