Yashasvi Jaiswal overtakes Gavaskar with most runs after first 10 Tests

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Friday by surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for most runs after 10 Test matches.

This impressive feat was achieved during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, where Jaiswal scored 56 and 10 runs.

Now, in 10 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 1,094 runs at an average of 64.35, with three centuries, including two double tons and five fifties. His best score is 214*.

Previously, the highest amount of runs scored by an Indian in his first 10 Tests was Sunil Gavaskar, who had scored 978 runs at an average of over 65, with four centuries and five fifties.

The highest amount of Test runs in the first 10 Tests by a batter is held by Australia's Don Bradman, who scored 1,446 runs at an average of 96.40, with six centuries and two fifties.

At just 22 years old, Jaiswal has already shown remarkable talent, joining Indian batting legends like Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Dilip Sardesai in achieving over 600 runs in a Test series.

Gavaskar still holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a Test series with 774 runs in his debut series against the West Indies in 1970-71.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10) and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

