Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Sixth Test Century During ENG vs IND 5th Test, Celebrates With Special Gesture (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his sixth Test century in style on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. After reaching the three-figure mark, the young left-hander gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his teammates and supporters. Jaiswal brought up his hundred on the second ball of the 51st over. He took a single off Gus Atkinson behind square leg to complete the milestone. As soon as he crossed the mark, Jaiswal jumped in delight and punched the air as the crowd cheered loudly.

𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙙𝙙𝙨 🥶



🗣 #YashasviJaiswal completes a dramatic knock to bring up his 6th International Test century in style! 🔥

He then removed his helmet and gloves and looked toward the dressing room. With a broad smile on his face, he blew a flying kiss followed by a heart gesture made with his hands. Players and support staff stood to applaud his knock.

The century came off just 127 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes. This is Jaiswal's second hundred of the series and his fourth against England overall.