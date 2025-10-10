Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliance puts India in commanding position, hosts reach 318/2 against West Indies at stumps (Day 1)

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Yashasvi Jaiswal slams a majestic 150+, which cruised India to 318/2 at the end of the third session of the second and final Test against the West Indies side being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, India posted 318/2 with Jaiswal 173* and Indian skipper Shubman Gill 20* unbeaten on the crease, putting the host into a commanding position.

The duo added 67 runs off 129 balls for the third wicket. India made 98 runs in the final session and lost just one wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

India started the third session on 220/1 in 58 overs with Jaiswal and Sudarshan unbeaten on the crease. Jaiswal began the final session with a cracking four, in the very first over off West Indies skipper Roston Chase.

Sudharsan missed out on his first Test century by 13 runs, getting out on 87 as Jomel Warrican scalped his second wicket of the match in the 69th over, and Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal at the crease.

The duo of Jaiswal and Sudharsan added 193 runs for the second wicket, cruising the hosts into a commanding position. India reached 266/2 after 76 overs, with Jaiswal (135) and captain Gill (9) unbeaten on the crease.

Gill took his time while Jaiswal was bossing the contest, entering the 140 with a four. Jaiswal brought up his 150 off 224 balls, including 19 fours.

This is the second instance of Jaiswal scoring 150+ runs on the opening day of a Test in India, after 179 against England in Vizag in 2024.

The only other player to achieve this multiple times on the first day on Indian soil was Virat Kohli, who also accomplished this feat on the same two venues (151 vs England in Vizag in 2016 & 156 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017).

Five out of Jaiswal's seven Test hundreds have been above 150; only Don Bradman has had more 150+ scores before turning 23 (8).

West Indies took the second new ball in the 82nd over. Gill punched the ball to find the boundary rope and brought up the 300-run mark for India.

India reached 317/2 after 88 overs.

Earlier in the day, India resumed the second session from 94/1 in 28 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Sai Sudarshan (16*) unbeaten on the crease.

The hosts completed the 100-run mark in the 29th over as Jaiswal slammed a boundary on the second ball of the over. In the same over, the left-hand opener completed his fifty as he smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jayden Seales.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 41st over of the innings. Sai Sudarshan brought his second half-century in the longest format of the game after playing 87 balls. The Indian Cricket Team touched the 200-run mark in the 51st over.

Earlier in the first session, batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out in the middle for the Shubman Gill-led side to open the innings.

Both teams played cautiously at the start and later began attacking the opponent's bowlers. The first runs for Team India came on the penultimate ball of the second over as Rahul took a double on the bowling of Phillips.

Jaiswal scored his first runs of the match in the third over as he took a single on the bowling of Jayden Seales. The Indian Cricket Team slammed the first boundary of their innings in the fourth over by Rahul on Phillip's bowling. Jaiswal smashed his first four of the innings in Seales's over.

In the ninth over, KL Rahul hit two consecutive fours on the bowling of Jayden Seales. These two boundaries took Rahul's score to 19 (31) and the team's total to 25/0. In the 16th over of the innings, the hosts scored 10 runs, which helped them to touch the 50-run mark.

At the score of 58, Team India lost the first wicket as the vice-captain of the West Indies team, Jomel Warrican, sent Rahul (38 runs off 54 balls) back to the pavillion through a stumping.

Following the right-hand opener's dismissal, Sai Sudarshan came out in the middle, where he joined left-hand batter Jaiswal. Sudarshan opened his account on the first ball he faced through a boundary on the bowling of Warrican.

The only wicket in the first session was taken by Warrican, who bowled six overs in his spell and conceded just 21 runs, where he bowled one maiden over as well.

Brief Scores: India 318/2 in 90overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173*, Sai Sudarshan 87; Jomel Warrican 2/60) vs West Indies.

