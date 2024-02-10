"Yashavi Jaiswal is a problem for England": Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a "problem" for the Three Lions and is an unbelievable player.

Vaughan was speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast. Jaiswal recently lit up Visakhapatnam with a marathon double century against England in the second Test, helping India in securing a win.

Vaughan said on the podcast that he met Jaiswal in Mumbai last year and the next day he scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Mumbai Indians (MI) and now he has a double ton against the "best team in the world".

"I would say he is a problem for England. He is an issue. He is an unbelievable player. I met him in Mumbai and he got a hundred the next day in the IPL. Now he has gone on to score a double-hundred against the best team in the world," said Vaughan.

Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian player in history to score a Test double hundred. Aged 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is the third-youngest Indian to get a double ton in Tests. The youngest player to get a double century for India is Vinod Kambli, who was aged 21 years and 35 days when he smashed 224 against England in Mumbai back in 1994. India batting icon Sunil Gavaskar held the record of youngest Indian player to get a double ton before Kambli, scoring 220 against a ruthless West Indies attack at Port of Spain in 1971 aged just 21 years and 283 days.

Jaiswal is only the fourth Indian left-hander besides Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kambli to smash a Test double ton.

He has taken just 10 innings to reach his maiden double-century. Karun Nair notched his maiden double ton for India in just three innings, being the fastest Indian to do so.

In six Tests and 11 innings so far, he has scored 637 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.90 and a strike rate of 63.57. He has scored a century, a double century and two fifties. With the batter having smashed 502 runs in 16 T20I innings at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93 with a century and four fifties, Jaiswal could very well become India's newest all-format star once he receives his ODI cap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor