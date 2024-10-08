Yorkshire appoints Anthony McGrath as men's head coach on five-year deal

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Yorkshire have appointed Anthony McGrath as their new men's head coach, succeeding former West Indies cricketer Ottis Gibson.

McGrath, 49, has signed a five-year contract and returns to his home county, where he developed as an all-rounder and earned 28 caps for England, including four Test appearances.

McGrath began his coaching career at Yorkshire after retiring in 2013, later moving to Essex.

At Essex, he initially served as assistant coach to Chris Silverwood, helping the team gain promotion in 2016 and win the County Championship in 2017.

McGrath became head coach when Silverwood left for the England job, leading Essex to a Championship and T20 Blast double in 2019, followed by the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

Under his guidance, Essex also finished second in Division One and were T20 Blast finalists in 2023.

This year, McGrath combined his coaching duties with the role of director of cricket following a management restructuring after the resignation of Essex's chief executive, John Stephenson.

McGrath takes charge of a Yorkshire team that has been promoted back to Division One after relegation in 2022 and was docked 48 points in the 2023 season due to their handling of the racism scandal involving former player Azeem Rafiq. He will oversee the performance and management of the men's first team from November 1.

"It is a great honour to be appointed Head Coach of Yorkshire Cricket's men's team, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," McGrath said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the members and supporters, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve," he added.

"It was an extremely tough decision to leave Essex, and it's one that I have taken a great deal of time to think about. I've been part of this club for almost nine years, and we've achieved so much together and created many unforgettable memories during that time."

"While I obviously spent all of my playing career at Yorkshire, Essex has become a second home to me, and I'd like to thank everyone for their warmth and support over the last nine seasons," he remarked.

Essex captain Tom Westley praised McGrath as "one of the most influential figures" in his career and wished him success in his new role.

"Everyone at the club knows of his qualities as a coach and leader, but it's the person he is that we will all miss the most. It's no coincidence that the success we've enjoyed over the last decade has coincided with [McGrath's] time here. Although he would never accept it, he has been a huge factor in the trophies we've won in recent years," Westley said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Yorkshire interim CEO Sanjay Patel said, "We're delighted to appoint Anthony as Head Coach."

"During the past nine years with Essex, Anthony has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in English cricket. He is renowned for his team's attractive, attacking style of play, his support for developing world-class talent, and his commitment to youth," Patel said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"In our discussions leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed by his long-term vision for returning Yorkshire Cricket to the level we aspire to compete at, and his drive and determination to achieve that," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the club this autumn," Patel concluded.

