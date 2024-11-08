‘You Are Appealing for Everything’: Mohammad Rizwan, Adam Zampa Share Hilarious Banter During AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Australia's Adam Zampa shared a lighthearted moment during the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The incident occurred in the 34th over when Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah bowled a short-pitched delivery to Zampa, who attempted a pull shot but missed. Rizwan, believing Zampa had edged the ball, made an immediate appeal for a caught behind. The umpire turned it down, prompting Rizwan to discuss a possible review with his teammates.

As Rizwan walked past Zampa, he cheekily asked, "Did you hear something?" Zampa, amused, replied, "You are appealing for everything!" Rizwan then inquired if he should take the review, and Zampa, in good spirits, encouraged him to do so. However, after the review, the third umpire confirmed there was no edge, and Pakistan lost their review.

Zampa contributed 18 runs off 21 balls, including a four and a six, as Australia were dismissed for just 163 runs in 35 overs. Haris Rauf was Pakistan's standout bowler, claiming five wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took three. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain picked up one wicket each. In reply, Pakistan's openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique put on a dominant 137-run partnership in just 20.2 overs. Ayub fell for 82, just 18 runs short of a century, as Zampa claimed his wicket. Pakistan completed the chase in 26.3 overs, winning by nine wickets. The series will be decided in the third ODI, set for November 10 in Perth.