"You boys are an inspiration...": Usman Khawaja lauds Afghanistan's T20 WC win over Australia

Melbourne [Australia], June 23 : Australian batter Usman Khawaja congratulated Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan and the team for their historic win over Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash at Kingstown on Sunday.

Australia were left flabbergasted following an inspirational spell from Afghanistan bowlers led by Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq, which sealed a 21-run win for the Asian side in the Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Arnos Vale Ground.

Following the win, Khawaja took to X, congratulating Rashid, saying that the team is an inspiration for many people. He also expressed sadness that the team could not be seen playing in Australia.

"Well done Brother. Better team on the day. You boys are an inspiration for so many back home and abroad. So sad we can't see you all play in Australia," tweeted Khawaja.

Well done Brother. Better team on the day. You boys are an inspiration for so many back home and abroad. So sad we can't see you all play in Australia. https://t.co/d7PMfxTcgN— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) June 23, 2024

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. An 118-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (51 in 48 balls, with six fours) helped Afghanistan get a fine start.

However, some tight bowling from Australia, including another hat trick by Pat Cummins (3/28) and a fine spell from Adam Zampa (2/28) took Afghanistan to 148/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 32/3 at one point, with a fine spell by Naveen ul Haq (3/20). All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (59 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) held one end steady, but Gulbadin (4/20) took some crucial wickets that put Australia on the back foot.

Australia was skittled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs and faced their first-ever loss to Afghanistan in international cricket.

Naib earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell which included wickets of Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Cummins.

Now with a win and loss, Afghanistan sits at number third in their Group 1 while Australia sits at number two with the same win-loss ratio. Both teams have two points each. If India wins their final Super Eights game against Australia on Monday and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by a big margin as well, the current 50-over and Test champions would be out of the T20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor