"You can call him a lionheart": Varun Aaron hails Siraj's gritty comeback spell

London [UK], August 2 : Former India pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj after the Hyderabad seamer played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Despite being hammered early on, Siraj roared back with a fiery spell, finishing with figures of 4/86, three dismissals via LBW and one bowled, breaking the spine of England's middle order.

England had got off to a flying start, racing to 92 without loss in just 12.4 overs but once Akash Deep got the breakthrough, it was Siraj and Prasidh Krishna who took charge and bundled England for 247.

JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron lauded Siraj's persistence and wicket-taking mindset.

"I always believed Siraj would come back and take wickets that's been his story this series. He might not have the best first spell tends to go for runs but that's because he's always hunting for wickets. You need bowlers like that," Aaron said.

Siraj, who now leads the wicket-takers' chart in the series with 18 scalps, showcased his control and Aaron particularly highlighted the use of his signature delivery.

"Today, he used his wobble seam really well his most effective weapon. Once he trusted that and used the outswinger sparingly, he was at his best. That ball that swung back in and trapped the left-hander LBW classic Siraj," Aaron added.

Known for his relentless energy and fighting spirit, Siraj's presence on the field lifts the team, and Aaron summed it up perfectly.

"You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny he brings relentless energy and always delivers," he noted.

Coming to the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

