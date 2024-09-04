"You can learn from him to adjust your batting...": Jaiswal on batting with Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 : Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his partnership at the top with skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that it is an "incredible experience" to bat with him and one can learn a lot of things from him, such as adjusting his batting on seaming or turning tracks.

Jaiswal was speaking to the reporters ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener scheduled for Thursday. The red-ball competition will mark the beginning of the domestic cricket season. India B, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will be playing against Shubman Gill-led India A in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reporters, Jaiswal said, "It is an incredible experience whenever I go out and bat with him. He has shared his experiences with me. I think the way he controls the game and understands the wicket, it is spot on and there are a lot of things (to learn from him). You can learn from him things like adjusting your batting to seaming or turning tracks or change your batting when a wicket or two fall."

Jaiswal said that after batting with Rohit, he is able to see a lot of scenarios in the game himself and shift the game accordingly.

"I think these are very important for me in the last one year. When I was playing domestic cricket, I was not aware of many things. But since I started playing international cricket, the communication and the reading of the game have improved a lot. I just want to keep learning," he added.

On his relationship with India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, Jaiswal said that he spoke with him during India's recent series with Sri Lanka and he backs players to play freely and enjoy themselves.

"It gives us a lot of confidence and helps us to play fearlessly," he added.

Revised squads for Duleep Trophy first round:

India A: Shubman Gill (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).

