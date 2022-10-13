You can't be an administrator forever, will go on to do something else: Sourav Ganguly on his ouster from BCCI

Former India skipper and outgoing BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he "can't be an administrator forever". The former India captain is set to be replaced as board president by 1983 World Cup winning-team member Roger Binny.

"You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event related to Bandhan Bank

"I was a cricketer's administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there's so much cricket happening, there's so much money around. There's women's cricket, there's domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual," he added. Ganguly was keen to continue as the BCCI chief, but things did not pan out that way, even as Jay Shah is set to continue as the secretary.

Ganguly also spoke about the high points of his tenure as BCCI president."I think I thoroughly loved it. If you see the last three years, so many good things have happened. IPL during COVID, such difficult times for all of us in the country. We didn't know how to deal with it. The broadcast rights which went to an all time high.