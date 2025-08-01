"You can't get me out in here...": Duckett-Akash Deep's fun banter at The Oval during day two

London [UK], August 1 : England opener Ben Duckett and Indian pacer indulged in some friendly banter during the first session of day two of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, during which the Indian seamer ended up getting the better of the Englishman by taking his wicket.

After India was quickly bundled out for 224 runs in the opening overs of day two, England dominated the first session with some fine hitting from Duckett and Zak Crawley, who spared no one in their sight and went hard against a Jasprit Bumrah-deprived Indian team. The duo stitched a 92-run opening stand, and the session ended with England scoring in excess of 100 runs.

During the first session, Duckett tried getting under Akash Deep's skin, saying, "You cannot get me out in here".

In response, while Akash did not say anything, Duckett hit him with a reversed ramp shot to the delight of the English crowd. The next few deliveries by Akash saw Duckett struggling, and the seamer eventually got him caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for 43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes, breaking the 92-run stand.

During the celebration, he pumped his fist in front of Duckett, then wrapped his hand around his shoulder, smiling and exchanging a few words with the opener. The video of this entire exchange was posted on Star Sports on X.

This series has been filled with such instances where both teams have tried getting under each other's skin and sledged. Be it Gill's outburst against Crawley-Duckett at Lord's in response to their time wasting at the end of day three, or skipper Ben Stokes' and England team's frustration at Manchester after Team India refused an early draw in favour of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar centuries, and the heated argument between Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, there have been plenty of instances where both teams have had outbursts of high emotion, highlighting the significance this five-match series and rivalry holds for both sides, especially a new-look Shubman Gill-led India aiming to prove themselves without seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

After England opted to bat first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In reply, England posted 109/1 at the end of the first session's play, with Zak Crawley (52* in 43 balls, with 12 fours) and Ollie Pope (12* in 16 balls, with two fours) unbeaten. Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand for the opening wicket, completely dismantling the Indian bowlers.

