"You don't need batting beyond No. 7": Varun Aaron backs Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion for Adelaide ODI

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Former India pacer Varun Aaron has backed the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the second ODI against Australia, scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval on October 23, stating that the left-arm wrist-spinner brings the kind of attacking threat the team missed during their loss in the opening encounter at Perth.

Aaron suggested that Washington Sundar could make way for Kuldeep, considering the need for more wicket-taking options in the middle overs.

"I would play Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar. If you look at it, both Washington and Axar (Patel) are more defensive bowlers in white-ball cricket. They focus on building pressure rather than attacking," JioStar expert Aaron said.

The former fast bowler added that Kuldeep's natural variations and ability to extract turn make him a crucial asset, especially when the seamers are off the attack.

"Especially today, when the fast bowlers were done, India needed someone who could toss the ball up, extract some spin from the surface, or deceive the batter with the qualities that Kuldeep brings naturally. He's been sitting in the dugout for far too long, and we all know how effective he can be. I'd definitely play him instead of Washi (Washington)."

Aaron further emphasised that India's deep batting lineup gives them the flexibility to pick an extra spinner.

"You don't need batting beyond number seven when your top order includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, five world-class batters capable of doing serious damage. It's time to put the onus on them and play the extra spinner, because at the end of the day, you have to take ten wickets to win matches," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has played 113 ODIs, has claimed 181 wickets at an average of 26.7. Against Australia, he has an impressive record, having taken 31 wickets in 23 ODIs.

Coming to the match, India was put to bowl first by Australia after winning the toss. The top-order of Rohit Sharma (8), skipper Shubman Gill (10), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (11) struggled against Mitchell Starc (1/22) and Josh Hazlewood (2/20).

Team India's rhythm was disrupted by numerous rain breaks, and the match was eventually converted to a 26-overs-per-side match. However, a 39-run stand between KL Rahul (38 in 31 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (31 in 38 balls, with three fours) proved to be a breather. KL took India past the 100-run mark, pairing up with Washington Sundar. It was Nitish Kumar Reddy (19* in 11 balls, with two fours) who took India to 136/9 in 26 overs.

Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann also took two wickets.

In Australia's run chase of 131 runs, their revised target as per the DLS Method, India got Travis Head (8) early. However, Marsh (46 in 52 balls, with two fours and three sixes), Josh Phillipe (37 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Matt Renshaw (21* in 24 balls, with a four and a six) made sure that Australia did not face much issues in their chase, chasing the total down in 21.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

India trail the three-match ODI series 0-1 after their seven-wicket defeat in Perth and will look to bounce back in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on October 23.

