"You don't question the greats...": Ponting backs Virat to score big during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 9 : Australian legend Ricky Ponting has backed star India batter Virat Kohli to deliver during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home, saying that while the batter's form is a concern, one should not question the "greats of the game".

After a disastrous home season against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Virat is heading to the Australian shores for a make-or-break series against Australia which could decide the direction of his Test career. Under fire for his disappointing numbers in the decade of 2020s and a declining game against spin, Virat would no doubt be fired up to do well against Australia, a team against which he enjoys an enviable record.

Having annually averaged above 50 in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, Kohli has since undergone a lean patch in the longest format, scoring 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising two centuries.

In 2024, the 36-year-old touched his career's lowest Test average mark - 22.72 in six matches so far - since 2011, the year he made his Test debut. In the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Kohli slipped out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years. This comes after poor home series against Bangladesh and NZ, in which he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33 with just one fifty.

Speaking on ICC Review, Ponting said, "I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he has only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That did not seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that is a concern."

"There would not be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that has only scored two Test match hundreds in five years," he added.

Since 2020, among the 14 batters who play in top five positions and have featured in as many (34) or more Tests, Kohli's Test average is only higher than Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Among the same group of batters, Kohli also has the fewest centuries as well - two, alongside Tom Latham.

However, despite his recent form, Ponting still backs Kohli to deliver as the stakes increase now for India in terms of qualification for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025.

"I have said it before about Virat, you do not ever question the greats of the game. There is no doubt, he is a great of the game," said Ponting.

"He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And as I said, his record in Australia is very good. If there is a time for him to turn it around, it would be this series. So I would not be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game," he concluded.

Against the World Test Championship 2023 holders on bouncy, pace-friendly pitches of Australia, Virat has scored 1,352 runs in 13 Tests and 25 innings at an average of 54.08, with six centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

Overall against Australia in Tests, Virat has scored 2,042 runs in 25 matches at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties and best score of 186.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

