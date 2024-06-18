Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 18 : West Indies' explosive wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran lamented his run-out dismissal at 98 as he missed his century against Afghanistan in their last Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Stadium National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter was pleased to contribute to the team's victory total. The West Indies crushed Afghanistan by 104 runs in a one-sided match. Pooran, who was named Player of the Match for his scintillating knock of 98 runs against Afghanistan, went on to set a slew of records en route to his match-winning knock.

Pooran said they assessed the conditions properly and he felt that in T20 cricket everyone wants to see fours and sixes but stated it was not easy to get it done in each and every game.

"You don't want to be on 98 and get run-out but it was all about reaching a respectable total. I assessed the conditions early on, we had a good start in the powerplay, I had to take responsibility in the middle overs with the Afghanistan spinners bowling," Pooran said in a post-match presentation.

The batter appreciated his side and said West Indies have been consistent not only in the ongoing World Cup but in the last 13-14 months also climbing to the 3rd spot in the ICC rankings.

"I just felt that it's my night and I could get on with it. It's difficult to strike the ball when it's a little slow and spinning, but when you get a good wicket like this, you got to capitalise, got to appreciate the conditions. It's just not today, it started 12-14 months ago we have been consistent as a team, we went to No. 3 in the rankings. In the last game, Rutherford took the opportunity and played wonderfully, he inspired us," he added.

During the match against Afghanistan, Pooran's outstanding innings of 98 was the highest score by any player at this T20 World Cup, surpassing the unbeaten 94 USA's Aaron Jones put together against Canada in Dallas.

An unwanted record for Afghanistan seamer Azmatullah Omarzai, who conceded a total of 36 in one over during the Powerplay. Pooran smashed three sixes and a pair of fours during Omarzai's second over, with some wayward bowling meaning Yuvraj Singh's long-standing record for most runs in one over at a Men's T20 World Cup was equalled.

Pooran hammered eight sixes against Afghanistan, taking his tally to 128 in T20I cricket and past West Indies great Chris Gayle's total of 124.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor