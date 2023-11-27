"You gave it your all": Anurag Thakur lauds Satwiksairaj-Chirag after China Masters 2023 final loss

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded India's top men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty following their defeat in the final of China Masters on Sunday.

Thakur took to X (Formerly Twitter) to congratulate the duo.

"A big round of applause to the duo of @satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 for their indomitable spirit and the passion with which they play the game. Your journey towards the finale was absolutely in your trademark style, and watching it was a delight for all of us. You gave it your all in what was an exciting final. Kudos to your efforts and your runner-up title at the #ChinaMasters2023," said Thakur in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1729034901448692084

Rankireddy and Shetty fell just short of earning their fourth Badminton World Tour (BWF) title after a loss in the final of China Masters 2023 on Sunday.

They lost to home-favourites Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang in a thrilling final 19-21, 21-18, 19-21.

Rankireddy and Shetty entered the final of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Indian duo got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-16, 22-20.

They played their fourth final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour this year, having won three of them - Swiss Open 2023, Indonesia Open 2023 and Korea Open 2023 - earlier this year.

