You guys have messed my trip': Wasim Akram slams Airways for 'pathetic service

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram took to Twitter after his flight was cancelled at the last moment. Akram, who was supposed to travel from Dallas in the USA to Melbourne Australia, was at the receiving end of “pathetic" service by Qantas Airlines after his flight was cancelled 10 hours before departure without any satisfactory explanation. Tagging the airline, Akram vowed to never fly with them again.

“Never ever flying with them again they cancelled my flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure without any reason given. And no help when I called their call centre pathetic service. You guys have messed my trip up," the 56-year-old tweeted with the hashtag Never again. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram recently released a memoir based on his life and experience of playing at the elite level titled ‘ Sultan’. The book is written by Akram in association with Gideon Haigh. It offers insight into his life as some statements regarding his ex-teammates have also been attracting a lot of attention. Regarded as one of all times greats, Akram had an illustrious career where he picked up 414 wickets from 104 Test matches for Pakistan. He managed to do this with an impressive economy of 2.59 and an average of 23.62.