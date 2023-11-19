"You have been there...": Former stars Gilchrist, Hayden, Gillespie wish Australia 6th World Cup title

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Former Australian stars Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Matthew Hayden and Jason Gillespie sent special messages to the Baggy Greens, wishing them their sixth world title in the final against hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After losing their first two games in the group stage, Australia raised their game by a fair few notches to go unbeaten thereafter and eventually book their spot against the hosts in the final.

In his message to the Aussie camp, Gilchrist, one of the most destructive batters of his time, exhorted skipper Pat Cummins and his charges to bring a "near-perfect" game to the park in the big clash.

"The World Cup finals are the biggest stage, the big dance, as they say. You guys know all about it plenty of you have been there and you know that you are gonna play near-perfect cricket to match India. They have been doing that all tournament, and all of Australia are backing you guys. I reckon the perfect performance from you boys is about to evolve and be on display. I can't wait to watch you, wishing you all the very best, and it will be a party afterwards too," Gilchrist was quoted as saying in a video by Cricket Australia.

A much-feared tearaway in his heydays, Bret Lee backed the Australians to emerge victorious, extending the incredible record that they have against India in ODI World Cups.

In 13 ODI World Cup encounters, Australia have emerged victorious eight times, including the famous win in the 2003 final at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, against the 'Men in Blue'.

"Hey lads, I just want to wish you all the best for the final. We have got a great track record against India, so get out there and smash them and do us proud," Lee was quoted by Cricket Australia as saying in the video.

Former opener Matthew Hayden also shared a brief message for the team, asking them to replicate the performances that they have produced in the tournament which eventually guided them to the final.

"Aussie boys congrats making another final incredible efforts eight wins in a row, but the most impressive thing is that you have started the semifinal in all three disciplines. if you boys start like that there is nothing stopping you. Davey hunting up in the ring that was an incredible effort and like I said in both of the disciplines, Mitch and Hoff were incredible and Davey and Heady as well, that was some batting so well done boys You have already dusted them off in a Test championship. So why not? Why the hell not? Everyone's talking up how good India is, including myself; they are good, but you guys start off like hungry dogs like you did the other night. There is nothing stopping you; I am with you," Hayden said.

A speedster famous for his immaculate lines and lengths during his playing days, Jason Gillespie also wished the team luck saying, "just want to wish Pat and all the team the very best for the World Cup final against India. Come on lads, let's do it."

