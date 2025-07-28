"You have inspired next generation...": Gambhir hails Pant for steely fifty at Manchester despite foot injury

Manchester [UK]. July 28 : Following India's draw against England during the fourth Manchester Test, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Rishabh Pant for his steely half-century despite an injured foot, saying that he has "inspired the next generation and created a legacy for himself", which is marked by resilience, bravery and putting tthe eam first.

Pant, though unwillingly, has to bow out of the ongoing Test series against England due to a foot injury, with Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan as his replacement. His last gift to the team before being forced to part ways due to injury was a valuable half-century, which he scored despite his injury and added some valuable runs to the first innings total of 358 runs.

Speaking in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gambhir said, "The foundation of this test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for the team. I hate talking about individuals; I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have inspired the next generation."

"This is what you have done, and that is a legacy which you have created for yourself and everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will always be proud of you," he added.

Pant said that his move to bat was a gesture from his side to do whatever it takes to make his team win, and he was not thinking about any personal goals.

"It has been amazing the way they have backed me. The team is under pressure, everything is there, but when the whole country stands behind you for the same cause, that is something, that emotion is difficult to explain. How proud I feel to represent my country. The only message I am going to give my team is, Let us win it, guys. Let us do it for the country," he added.

All-rounder Washington Sundar also noted how swollen Pant's foot was and called him a "son of the country".

"It is very difficult to even put in the feeling that he would be going through in words because he has fractured his toe, and he is in pain no matter what. I even saw his foot; it was swollen badly. So I think for him to even walk around actually takes a lot, but he did a lot more than that. I think the whole country is proud of him, and he is just the son of a country, I would say," he added.

Pant finished the series as the second-highest run-getter currently, with 479 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 68.42, with two centuries and three fifties, and runs scored at a strike rate of over 77. His best score is 134, and he scored twin tons at Leeds, becoming the first Indian to do so in a Test. He broke several records during the series, establishing his reputation as the best wicketkeeper-batter among all Asians, especially in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations. He also overtook his predecessor, MS Dhoni, for most Test tons by an Indian wicketkeeper, sealing his legacy as an all-time great already.

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work.

After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31.

