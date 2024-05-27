"You have made us proud": SRH CEO Kavya Maran tells players after heartbreaking loss in final

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran motivated the heart-broken SRH players after they fell short by a distance in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On a Sunday evening with clouds hovering over the Chepauk, and fans present in large numbers to support their franchises, KKR emerged triumphant with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sunrisers.

KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a victory lap to thank the fans and celebrated with the players by embracing them and lifting the trophy with the entire team.

There was a sense of disbelief in the SRH camp after they fell short in a star-studded clash. Kavya was spotted crying after SRH's loss against the Riders.

Kavya addressed the team in the dressing room and stated that the players redefined the way T20 cricket is played.

"You all have made us so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. I mean you have redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen today, but a great job, all of you with the bat and ball. Thank you so much," Kavya said in a video posted by SRH on X.

"And I think even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in huge numbers because of the potential you guys had. Everyone's talking about us and even though KKR won, I am sure everyone's still going to be talking about the style of cricket we have played. Thank you guys, take care and don't look like this. We played the final, it wasn't just any other game. I mean all the other teams have been watching us tonight. Thank you guys, I will see you soon," Kavya concluded.

Even though SRH's final match concluded as a one-sided affair, they broke numerous records throughout the season. They broke the record for the highest score in the history of the competition twice.

While facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru the Sunrisers set a total of 287/3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They initially broke the record against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad with a score of 277/3.

During the record-setting total against RCB, Abhishek Sharma set the tone with his 34- run knock. But it was Travis Head who took the fight against the bowlers and struck 102 off a mere 41 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen provide the finishing touches with his 67-run knock.

Overall, Abhishek amassed 484 runs at an average of 32.27 in 16 matches while, Travis racked up 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50 at a whopping strike rate of 191.55.

